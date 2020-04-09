Stocks Just Had Their Best Week in Decades

The bulls broke loose in financial markets this week and gored the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose a mild 1.2 percent on Thursday, bringing its weekly gain to around 12.7 percent. That makes it one of the best weeks ever for the blue-chip index.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.45 percent for a weekly surge of 12.1 percent. That is the best week for the S&P since 1974. The Nasdaq’s 0.77 percent gain brings the week to 10.6 percent, the best week since 2009.

The Russell 2000 soared 4.62 percent on Thursday for a weekly gain of 18.5 percent.

Oil had a wild ride. Brent crude jumped up to 12 percent higher in the morning, only to fall all the way back to close down 2.71 percent for the day.

American stocks will be closed for Good Friday tomorrow.