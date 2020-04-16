Land O’Lakes to Remove Indian Woman from Packaging After 92 Years

Land O’Lakes is quietly undergoing a brand makeover, removing the iconic Indian woman from its packaging after 92 years.

Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford said in a statement that the Minnesota butter company is repackaging its products in time for the company’s “100th anniversary.”

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford said. “Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide.”

A spokesperson for the company told the Post Bulletin the branding shift is to focus on the farmers who make the company’s butter and other products.

The package design that is slated to replace the Native American woman features “Farmer Owned” in large text over the background of a blue lake and pine trees.

Some butter packages show images of farmers working in the field with the words, “Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy.”

Land O’Lakes said the updated design is being rolled out on several products, with more to come in 2020.