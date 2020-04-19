Report: South Carolina to Reopen Public Beaches, Retail Stores Tuesday

South Carolina’s public beaches and retail stores will reportedly reopen for business this week, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is expected to announce Monday.

“The impending restriction rollbacks follow McMaster’s announcement that access to public boat ramps and landings was reinstated on Friday,” according to the Hill.

The state’s coronavirus infection rates have dropped enough to make easing restrictions feasible, the governor’s Chief of Staff Trey Walker said.

However, social distancing will still be enforced on beaches, the report noted.

Walker said businesses such as furniture, jewelry, and clothing stores will open their doors on Tuesday.

Saturday on Twitter, McMaster said his state was ready to safely get back to work.

Very productive call this afternoon with southeastern governors @GovKemp @GovernorKayIvey @TateReeves @GovRonDeSantis @GovBillLee We discussed each state’s plans to safely get folks back into the workplace. Told them South Carolina was ready. #accelerateSC — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 18, 2020

In a recent Facebook post, state Rep. John R. McCravy III (R) called the pending announcement good news for residents.

“DNR is giving their input about public access to recreation areas and state parks and a decision will hopefully be made on this by Monday,” he wrote.

McCravy continued:

Restaurants and salons will reportedly be under consideration next. The Governor has continued to make these difficult decisions based on science and the numbers and I support him in that. No one agrees with everything (I would like to have seen abortion clinics closed for instance) but these have been unprecedented times.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus pandemic peaked in early April, according to state health officials.

The Greenville News reported:

Information on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website indicates that COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina peaked on April 9. The agency’s website predicts that a total of 217 people in South Carolina will die of COVID-19 by Aug. 4, with fatalities leveling off next month.

“The DHEC website also states that the peak resource use in South Carolina hospitals related to the coronavirus happened on April 15,” the article read.

So far, 4,246 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus and 119 have died, the DHEC reported Saturday.