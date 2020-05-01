Five States Where Driving Has Recovered Since Coronavirus Struck

Driving has increased from the beginning of this year in five states despite social isolation and business closures undertaken to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Data from Apple measuring direction requests sent to Apple Maps suggests that driving has increased between January 13 and the end of April in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The strongest gains have been in Montana, up 15 percent, and Wyoming, up 12 percent. Both states saw direction requests fall steeply in late March and early April. In the last several weeks, however, requests have been climbing and are now in positive territory.

Requests have also recovered in North Dakota, down 2 percent, Nebraska, down 1 percent, Iowa, down 5 percent, and Oklahoma, down 6 percent.

The hardest-hit state is Hawaii, where driving requests are down 64 percent, and New York, where requests are down 43 percent.