Crowds flocked to beaches in Galveston, Texas, over the weekend, taking advantage of the state’s first phase of reopening following the coronavirus shutdown.

Last week, the beaches fully reopened as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to get the economy up and running again, according to ABC 13.

Sunday, the Galveston Beach Patrol estimated thousands of visitors showed up to enjoy the pleasant weather after weeks of staying home.

“I can just look at it and see. [On Saturday], it was as busy. We had stop and go traffic on the Seawall for six or seven hours straight,” Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis commented.

Despite the large crowds, Davis said it was good to see visitors enjoying the outdoors again.

“I’m hoping that people will be socially responsible and social distance and wear the mask. You know, do the things that protect each other even if you’re not in a high-risk population,” he stated.

Following the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order, the city announced Tuesday hotels and short-term rentals would no longer have restrictions on non-essential guests, according to its website.

“Charter fishing operations will be allowed to reopen May 1. Fishing piers will also be allowed to resume business on May 1. However, all must follow social distancing requirements,” the site read.

“The governor’s order does not require all businesses to reopen on this day. To reopen is a decision for individual business owners,” the announcement continued.

Sunday, Salty Southern Chic owner Carrie Adkins said her business on the Strand had only been open for two weeks when the stay home orders were implemented.

However, she reopened the shop Friday and took every precaution to make sure customers and staff felt safe.

“All of our employees we’re wearing masks and we’re encouraging customers to wear masks as well,” she noted, adding, “Sanitizing pens after each use and wiping everything down.”

“There’s been a lot of people out and about getting the fresh air. It’s beautiful weather, so that helps,” she continued.

Thursday on Twitter, Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to adhere to health and safety guidelines throughout the reopening phase.

“As we re-engage the economy, Texans should continue to practice social distancing & follow @TexasDSHS health protocols to minimize the spread of #COVID19,” the governor wrote, before concluding:

“Face coverings are not mandatory, but encouraged to protect the lives of individuals at high-risk.”