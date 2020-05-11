Colorado Restaurant Defies State Order, Draws Large Mother’s Day Crowd

A Colorado restaurant drew large crowds on Sunday despite a state public health order limiting restaurant services to takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds of people packed into Castle Rock’s C&C Coffee and Kitchen for its Mother’s Day service, with lines snaking out the door and every booth and table filled, according to video posted by Colorado Community Media reporter Nick Puckett:

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

The restaurant’s owner, April Arellano, reportedly said her business would fail if she did not “do something.”

The long lines meant that in some cases, social distancing measures were not enforced. Some customers even showed up without masks.

Under the state’s safer-at-home order, residents are not required to stay at home, and nonessential businesses are currently operating under certain restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

But the governor’s office said restaurants like C&C Coffee were breaking the law.

“These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community,” spokesperson Conor Cahill said in a statement.

A health official told the Denver Post that violating the order could result in a year in jail or $1,000 in fines. Businesses who violate the law could also risk losing their licenses.

While restaurants are allowed to provide delivery and takeout options if restaurants follow social distancing protocols, the safer-at-home order says dine-in services would not be allowed until at least May 26.