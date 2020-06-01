Looters Grab $2.4 Million Worth of Watches from Soho Rolex Store

EW YORK, NY - MAY 31: People vandalize a Coach store on May 31, 2020 in New York City. Major cities across the United States have seen increased protests against police brutality and civil unrest since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty …
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
John Carney

The looters of a New York City Rolex store did not get justice, but they did get a high price timepiece on Monday night.

Looters grabbed $2.4 million worth of watches after breaking into a Rolex store in New York’s Soho neighborhood, according to a New York Post report citing police sources.

A video shows a huge crowd of people running toward the store, entering it, and then leaving shortly afterward.

As Breitbart News noted, a plethora of luxury brands — all of whom endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement — have had their stores ransacked and looted by rioters over the past few days.

