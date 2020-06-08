Doughnut Shop Ends Police, Military Discounts Due to ‘Racism, Injustice’

A Rhode Island doughnut shop announced via social media that it would no longer offer police or military discounts, because of recent accusations of racism and social injustice against a local police department.

According to an Instagram post from Allie’s Donuts, located in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, the doughnut shop said that it was inspired to remove the discounts based on an incident where a local firefighter was allegedly profiled by a local cop.

“We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state,” the announcement said. “We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

Allie’s Donuts updated its original Instagram story, apologizing if anyone was offended, but said it was standing by its original statement.

The owner of Allie’s Donuts, Matt Drescher, released a statement obtained by WKRN, which said that “people everywhere feel unsafe…and the time is now to find solutions” to that “fear and strife.”

“Times are tough. People everywhere feel unsafe, threatened, and unprotected in their community due to the color of their skin and — regarding those involved in community protection — the style of their working uniforms,” Drescher said.

“Allie’s Donuts believes the time is now to come together to find solutions to what has created so much fear and strife. Together, as those with voices speak up, the people that can make a difference, will, indeed, make that difference,” he continued.