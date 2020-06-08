Amusement Parks Six Flags, Coney Island, Great Wolf Lodge to Reopen

Three amusement parks will reopen their gates, with some restrictions, in the next few weeks after months of the coronavirus shutdown.

Six Flags Over Georgia is slated to reopen June 15, and Six Flags White Water on June 29, but at reduced capacity, according to WSB-TV.

Monday, Six Flags tweeted the announcement, adding that they are also hiring:

We’re bringing back the fun on June 15, and White Water is doing the same on June 29! Visit https://t.co/oiTIborRia for more info on how to make your reservation. We're also hiring – check out: https://t.co/fJ6ydG4f1H pic.twitter.com/AGGoe6BuM2 — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) June 8, 2020

The parks will be open only to members and season pass holders who are also required to make reservations on the company’s website.

Throughout the remainder of the year, the parks will increase capacity and noted that they are “implementing extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.”

Park President Dale Kaetzel said the company is looking forward to welcoming guests who want to enjoy a safe, fun environment.

“We want to thank our incredible team members, elected officials and all essential workers who have supported us and our community throughout the past several months,” he continued.

Coney Island Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, also announced Monday that it will reopen for its 2020 season on Friday, according to WLWT.

“Much will be different at Coney Island in 2020, but what hasn’t changed is our dedication to safety, families, and fun,” said park President Rob Schutter.

“We look forward to seeing our guests once again as we play by new rules – and play in the nation’s largest recirculating pool,” he continued.

Later, Coney Island tweeted more specifics about its reopening:

Coney Island's Sunlite Pool & Cannonball Cove will be opening on June 12!

Typhoon Tower & The Twister will be temporarily closed. Additionally, due to a variety of issues associate with COVID-19, the Challenge Zone will be postponed until 2021

Check out our website for more info! pic.twitter.com/ggzm0PxNZx — Coney Island Park (@ConeyIslandPark) June 8, 2020

The Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be the first of the company’s locations to reopen its doors Tuesday, while the rest are scheduled to reopen June 16, according to the Arizona Republic.

“We think people will see very visibly all the work we’ve done to make sure that we still offer that Great Wolf Lodge experience bringing joy to families,” said the resort’s Senior Vice President of Risk and Safety Craig Johnson.

At check-in, the resort said it will ask parents to remind their children about its social distancing expectations.

“We are a family environment and I think that helps us,” Johnson concluded.