Starbucks Reverses Ban on Employees Wearing Black Lives Matter Attire

Starbucks Coffee Company will now allow its partners to wear Black Lives Matter (BLM) shirts and other accessories, the company announced Friday.

“In response to this historic time, our store partners can also show support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their own t-shirts, pins and name tags,” Starbucks tweeted:

In a letter to employees, the company said it was responding to their requests to be allowed to express themselves at work.

“We see you. We hear you. Black Lives Matter. That is a fact and will never change. This movement is a catalyst for change, and right now, it’s telling us a lot of things need to be addressed so we can make space to heal,” the document read.

It continued:

As we talked about earlier this week, we’re designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity. Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you. Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity. We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect.