Weekly Jobless Claims Remain Stubbornly High at 1.48 Million

Nearly one and a half million Americans lost their jobs last week.

The Department of Labor said that 1.48 million filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, more than expected.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had been expecting 1.38million claims.

This was the 14th consecutive week with initial claims above one million.

Despite the higher than expected number of new claims, the total of those receiving jobless benefits fell. Total recipients, or continuing claims, fell by 767,000 to 19.52 million.

Some investors may be taking comfort in the fact that, as Barron’s explained “the trend in claims is still lower, and that continuing claims beat forecasts.” That, according to Barron’s, “seems to have convinced traders—or their algorithms—that the headline miss wasn’t a reason to panic.”