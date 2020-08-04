Home Depot Opening 3 Facilities in Atlanta Area, Creating 1,000 Jobs

The Home Depot is opening three facilities in the Atlanta area, and the company is looking for 1,000 people to fill positions in those new outlets.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, announced Tuesday morning the warehousing facilities in need of employees would be in Henry, Fulton, and DeKalb counties.

“Since 1978, The Home Depot has been creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians and for people around the country,” Kemp said.

“As The Home Depot continues to grow, I want to thank the entire company for not only making long-term investments in their home state, but also continuing to support our local communities through their various outreach programs,” he added.

In 2017, Home Depot announced it would invest $1.2 billion in its supply chain to add 150 facilities to its existing distribution network.

In Henry County, the Home Depot is hiring 600 associates for its warehouse located at 3150 Highway 42 South in Locust Grove. Those interested in finding a position there should check out careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to positions in the area.

In DeKalb County, the Home Depot will be opening up a 615,000-square-foot “flatbed delivery center” at 2182 Coffee Road in Stonecrest in 2021.

And in Fulton County, the Home Depot announced it would be opening up a 650,000-square-foot order fulfillment operation center at Camp Creek Business Center in East Point.

The Home Depot, headquartered in the Atlanta area, is home to more than 27,000 employees in the state.

Over the past five years alone, the company created 5,000 jobs in Georgia by opening various distribution centers and office locations for customer service, e-commerce, marketing, and technology.