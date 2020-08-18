S&P 500 Rises to Record High, Passes Prepandemic Top for First Time

The S&P 500 climbed to a new record high on Tuesday, rising above the previous all-time high set before the pandemic hit the U.S. stock market and economy.

The broad index of large public U.S. companies has been hovering just below that record high for over a week. On Tuesday, it rose three-tenths of a percentage point to 3,395.06, about 0.045 above the February 19 intraday record of 3,393.52.

The new record high was not maintained for long. Shortly after, the index slipped below that level and into negative territory for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced one-tenth of a percent. The Nasdaq Composite also made a record high, trading six-tenths of a percent higher. It had previously surpassed the prepandemic high.

Communications services—a new category that includes many of the big tech stocks—and consumer discretionary were the best sectors of the S&P 500 in morning trading on Tuesday.