Flight from the Cities: Home Builder Sentiment Jumps to All-Time Record High

Millions of Americans are unemployed. The economy is struggling to recover from the sharpest contraction in history. Coronavirus infection rates are rising.

And the housing market is experiencing an unexpected boom, pushing homebuilder confidence to record highs month after month.

The National Association of Home Builders’s monthly confidence index rose 2 points to a reading of 85 in October, the trade group said Monday. This is the highest reading ever recorded on the index and only the second time it has registered above 80.

Economists had expected the index to remain at last months 83 or perhaps to cool a bit following blistering climbs to record highs in August and September.