White House Spox: GOP Is Party of ‘American Workers’

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Neil Munro

The election results show that “the Republican Party has become the American workers,” said a Thursday tweet from the White House’s deputy press secretary, Judd Deere.

The language is different from prior descriptions of the GOP as the party of entrepreneurs and employees.

Other GOP politicians are pushing the same big-tent populist message.

