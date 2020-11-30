Janet Yellen Promises to ‘Restore the American Dream’

John Carney

Janet Yellen tweeted a pledge on Monday to “restore the American dream.”

Joe Biden tapped Yellen to serve as Treasury Secretary. She was appointed by Barack Obama as chair of the Federal Reserve, a position she held until 2018.

This is the first tweet Yellen has ever sent out.

The language of the tweet implies far more traditional economic goals than some of the radical elements of the Democrat left would like Biden to pursue. This is not a call for a Great Reset or a socialist agenda. Instead, Yellen called for “rebuilding” and restoring the American dream—words with an almost Trumpian tone to them.

Her statement of the goal of social policy—”a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children”—also falls squarely within the American traditions of meritocracy and passing on prosperity to future generations.

