Kamala Harris Promises Faster, Perpetual Amnesties

President Joe Biden’s amnesty bill will try to accelerate the conversion of amnestied migrants into U.S. voters, according to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We’re going to reduce the time from what is now, what has been [in prior amnesty legislation] 13 years to eight years,” Harris told Univision, a Spanish-language TV station January 12. She continued:

We’re going to be tightening up the whole process for green cards, and making sure that we give people a very defined period of time, from the time that they actually apply for a green card through the time of obtaining citizenship.

The current law says that people who win green cards can become citizens and vote in just five years. Prior legislation also set a multi-year delay — around eight years — between an amnesty and the receipt of green cards.

If Congress were to approve a seven-year gap between green cards and citizenship, it could allow many of the huge population of illegals to vote in the 2028 presidential election, when Harris may be running for President.

Harris also suggested that Biden’s team would try to get citizenship for people who got Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from President Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Barack Obama.

The immigration process is going to be about shortening the time by creating more and greater efficiencies, allowing people who have Temporary Protected Status — and in particular dreamers and TPS holders — to automatically get green cards.

Harris’s statement was vague, but her comment about automatic green cards for TPS migrants suggests Biden may push for a law that allows every group of TPS migrants to get citizenship, said Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The value of Americans’ citizenship would be reduced because Presidents would simply be able to give citizenship out to anybody” after first selecting them for TPS, said Krikorian. “He could award green cards — which permit citizenship — to anybody he wants from any country in any number — it is appalling.”

A TPS-to-citizenship rule would further reduce American’ power over who gets to be an American, Krikorian said:

It’s a dangerous thing because Congress can change immigration law anyway but that has to be done through a process of debate and deliberation and people have to vote on it, and those people are accountable to voters [every two years]. The President, of course, is accountable to voters but this would make any political control over immigration much more difficult … A president would be tempted to use it for whatever purpose they want at the time. It could be to serve business interests. It could be to serve foreign policy interests, to promote the political objectives of the President.

“Changes like this would represent Congress dissolving the American people and importing a new one — [that is] a little bit of an exaggeration, but that’s where this is headed,” Krikorian said.

Harris did not suggest that the amnesty be coupled with protection for Americans, so the proposed TPS-to-citizen rule would also invert political power in Wahington, Krikorian added;

The current rule is that the President can keep out anyone he thinks necessary but needs Congress’s permission to let people in. This would be the other way around — the President would be barred from keeping people out [by the amnesty] and be empowered to let in anyone he felt like [via the TPS rule].

Biden’s nominee to run the Department of Homeland Security is Alejandro Mayorkas. When he worked at the department during Obama’s tenure, Mayorkas pressured officials to ignore fraud and rapidly grant visas and green cards to migrants.

Harris’ promise of more amnesty — and therefore, more workers and lower wages — come as millions of Americans struggle to pay their bills. The New York Times reported January 13 about the rising number of women who display themselves nude to raise funds:

A restaurant worker in Billings, Mont., Ms. Eixenberger, 22, has been laid off three times during the pandemic and was so in need of cash by October that she had to drop out of dental hygiene school. After donating plasma and doing odd jobs, she still didn’t have enough to pay her bills, so at the suggestion of some friends, she turned to OnlyFans. She has made only about $500 so far. … Elle Morocco of West Palm Beach, Fla., was laid off from her job as an office manager in July. Her unemployment checks don’t cover her $1,600 monthly rent, utility bills and food costs, so she joined OnlyFans in November. … She has made just $250 on the platform so far, despite sometimes spending upward of eight hours a day creating, posting and promoting her content. Ms. Morocco also worries that her presence on the platform will make it more difficult for her to be hired for traditional jobs in the future. “If you’re looking for a 9 to 5, they might not hire you if they find out you have an OnlyFans,” she said. “They may not want you if they know you’re a sex worker.”

Unsurprisingly, Biden’s pro-migration, cheap-labor policies are very unpopular, especially among legal immigrants whose wages, jobs, and neighborhoods are at most risk.

Many polls show that the public — white, brown, or black — personally welcomes legal migrants but also much prefers that new jobs go to Americans first.

In April 2020, a Washington Post poll showed that 69 percent of Hispanics said yes when they were asked, “Would you support … temporarily blocking nearly all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak?” Just 30 percent of Hispanics opposed the border shutdown.

The polls also show that the public strongly opposes the white-collar visa-worker programs that boost Fortune 500 stock prices by suppressing technological competition and job opportunities for American graduates.

Joe Biden’s 2020 plan promises to let companies import more visa workers, to let mayors import temporary workers, to accelerate the inflow of chain-migration migrants, to end migration enforcement against illegal aliens unless they commit a felony, and to dramatically accelerate the inflow of poor refugees to at least 125,000 per year.

Migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, and from the central states to the coastal states.

Migration also allows investors and CEOs to skimp on labor-saving technology, sideline U.S. minorities, ignore disabled people, exploit stoop labor in the fields, shortchange labor in the cities, impose tight control and pay cuts on American professionals, corral technological innovation by minimizing the employment of American graduates, undermine labor rights, and even get many progressive journalists to cheerlead for Wall Street’s priorities.