Economic shutdowns were the worst response to the coronavirus pandemic and used for political gain, Goya Foods President and CEO Robert Unanue said Friday.

“Our economy is shut down. We were doing fantastic, we’re one of the greatest economies in the world and along comes coronavirus and the perfect storm of division, quite honestly, hatred of the president, and his followers,” he explained during an interview on Fox & Friends.

Unanue continued:

The problem is it’s a political year and you know they weaponized coronavirus. Unfortunately, this shut down this economy. The worst thing we can do is shut down our economy, kill our spirit. We need a reason to get up in the morning. God, family, work, and they’re taking away our spirit, they’re taking away our ability to work. They essentially declared martial law, I believe, in this country shutting everything down. It ‘s the worst thing we could have done, just for political gain. I think it’s criminal, I think it’s immoral to shut down this economy for this, basically, political reasons.

In December, the CEO said his company named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) employee of the month after a boost in sales thanks to her call for a boycott of his firm because he had praised President Trump’s leadership.

Unanue said Friday that media companies and the government want to control citizens’ lives and cancel God, speech, our history, and liberty:

We’re one nation under God. We’re not one nation under Twitter, we’re not one nation under Big Media or under central government. We’re trying to have media, Big Tech, control our lives… the government control our lives. We need to not move away from God. We need to move closer to God. They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech. They want to cancel our culture, our history, our liberty. They want to control us, the few controlling the many like a bunch of sheep.

“None of these people care about us. We cannot move away from God, we need to love and to build, not hate and destroy,” he continued.

During an interview Wednesday on Fox Business, Unanue warned that “We’ve got the iceberg of communism ahead of us”:

“Communism on paper works out great, except that it’s always a few that want to control,” he concluded.