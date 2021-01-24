Customer Leaves $1,400 Tip, ‘COVID Sucks,’ Message at Colorado Bakery

A customer who spent $20 at a Colorado bakery left a generous tip of $1,400 along with a note saying, “COVID sucks!”

The customer at Notchtop Bakery was known as one of their regulars named David, who asked how many people were working that day.

“He asked how many servers we have today and how many staff altogether. We had seven people,” said Notchtop owner Nailya Khametvalieva.

Once David paid his bill, his server discovered that he had left a tip of $1,400. The bill also came with instructions to split the money evenly between seven employees.

“In the morning, we were talking, like we need to make this money because we have to pay rent,” server Jayme Johnson said. “It’s $200 to me, but it’s also $200 for my husband. It’s also $200 for my daughters, for things that we needed to make it.”

The bakery shared a picture of the receipt and a photo of the seven employees, with the caption, “Thank you, David, for your generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives.”