Online Brokerages Crack Under GameStop Insurrection Pressure

John Carney

Several of the biggest online stock trading companies experienced outages on Wednesday as shares of GameStop, AMC, Nokia, Blackberry, and Koss surged higher.

Investors had trouble with Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab’s TD Ameritrade and others. TD Ameritrade announced that it was restricting trading in AMC and GameStop.

The mobile apps for these brokerages appeared to be back up and running in the early afternoon Wednesday.

