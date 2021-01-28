Report: E*Trade Also Blocks AMC and GameStop Trading

E*Trade became the latest broker to block investors from buying AMC and GameStop, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

As of Thursday afternoon, it appeared E*Trade would no longer be one of their viable alternatives. Shortly before 3 p.m. ET, users began reporting receiving messages saying they would not be able to place opening orders for AMC and GameStop online.

“E*Trade blocked us too,” one Twitter user lamented. A spokesperson for E*Trade, which is part of Morgan Stanley, wasn’t immediately available for comment.