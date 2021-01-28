Report: E*Trade Also Blocks AMC and GameStop Trading

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: People walk by a GameStop store in Brooklyn on January 28, 2021 in New York City. Markets continue a volatile streak with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 500 points in morning trading following yesterdays losses. Shares of the video game retailer …
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
John Carney

E*Trade became the latest broker to block investors from buying AMC and GameStop, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

As of Thursday afternoon, it appeared E*Trade would no longer be one of their viable alternatives. Shortly before 3 p.m. ET, users began reporting receiving messages saying they would not be able to place opening orders for AMC and GameStop online.

“E*Trade blocked us too,” one Twitter user lamented. A spokesperson for E*Trade, which is part of Morgan Stanley, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

 

