GameStop Goes Into Freefall

Shares of GameStop plunged more than 60 percent on Tuesday morning, the second day of breath-taking losses.

The fall was so swift that trading was briefly halted just five minutes after the market opened.

Shares of stocks that have been rising dramatically in the last few weeks alongside GameStop also fell. Koss shares were down by 46 percent. AMC shares by almost 50 percent. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell by more than 17 percent.

The shares in these stocks, many of which have been supported by users of the Reddit board WallStreetBets, have tended to fall when the broader market rises and rise when the broader market falls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 500 points, around 1.7 percent, in the first hour of trading Tuesday morning.

One of the most prominent bulls in the so-called “meme stocks”—Bar Stool Sports founder Dave Partnoy—announced he had sold his shares in the companies Tuesday morning.

I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021

Even after Monday and Tuesday’s huge declines, shares are still well above where they traded at the start of the year.