Stocks Finish Week at Record Highs

U.S. stocks climbed on again Friday, the fifth consecutive move higher, pushing three of the major indexes to record highs.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 all finished the week at record high closing levels. The S&P was up 0.39 percent for the day, the Nasdaq up 0.57 percent, and the Russell up 1.25 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose three-tenths of a percentage point but is below its January record high close.

Investors seemed to look past the weak jobs number released Friday morning. Those may even have had a bullish influence on stock values because they are viewed as bolstering the case for the Biden administration’s covid relief proposal.

Nine of the eleven S&P sectors rose. The best performing was materials, led by metals and mining, followed by communications services, led higher by digital media. Financials were flat for the day, dragged down by bank stocks, and information technology stocks declined, pulled under by the weight of semiconductor stocks.

Nike was the best performing Dow stock. United Health was the worst, falling 1.46 percent.

GameStop went an another wild ride, rising as much as 55 percent in the morning, only to fall later in the day. The stock ended the day up 19.2 percent at $63.77.