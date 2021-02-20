VIDEO: Texans See Electric Bills as High as $17K Following Winter Storm

Electricity customers in North Texas are looking for answers regarding their sky-high electricity bills following the winter storm.

Costs for some residents went up when the power was on and also for some when it was turned off during the extreme weather, Fox 4 reported Friday.

“Unless you’re in a variable rate plan, you should not see a change in your energy rate. When it comes time for a new contract, we may see higher prices,” the outlet said.

Arlington resident Ty Williams and his family did not lose power but did receive a $17,000 electric bill for three meters during a five-day period of use. Williams is a Griddy customer.

“Griddy gives customers real-time access to the power grid wholesale. But this week, wholesale prices were so high they hit a state-imposed cap,” the Fox article read.

Although the Williams family conserved as much electricity as possible, their bill was huge.

“Griddy urged their customers late last week to switch companies before the storm because of a high price forecast,” the report said, adding that Williams tried repeatedly but prospective providers told him a switch would take about a week.