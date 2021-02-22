Poll Shows Huge Democrat Sex Split over Foreign Workers

Democrat women strongly oppose the corporate skilled-labor importation policies that are cheered on by the majority of Democrat men, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The 21-point poll gap creates a hidden split within the pro-amnesty Democrat Party that can help GOP politicians who want to win over Democrat college voters with a platform of pro-American pocketbook policies.

The polling gap also revealed another vulnerability in President Joe Biden’s unpopular amnesty, which includes several provisions that would allow corporations to import an unlimited number of foreign graduates for the careers needed by American graduates and their adult children.

An outright majority of Democrat men say Congress should let companies import skilled foreign workers instead of hiring and training Americans, according to the January 31-February 4 poll of 1,250 likely voters by Rasmussen Reports. The detailed data on Democrat men and women were provided by Rasmussen at Breitbart’s request.

The poll asked, “Should Congress increase the number of foreign workers taking higher-skill U.S. jobs, or does the country already have enough talented people to train and recruit for most of those jobs?”

Fifty-six percent of Democrat men — but just 35 percent of Democrat women — approved the corporate inflow.

Thirty-five percent of Democrat men — and 46 percent of Democrat women — opposed the inflow, and 19 percent of women declared they were “not sure.”

“There’s a reason for that opposition,” said Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers, adding:

In 1988, the percentage of women going into tech was increasing. Since the 1990s, it has been decreasing [because H-1B visa workers have replaced at least one million Americans, especially American women] … Women have already been pushed out of tech, they don’t stand a chance with a boss that is here from South Asia on a work permit, and their chance of getting ahead are zero.

Overall, the corporate inflow of skilled college graduates was opposed by 61 percent of likely voters, including almost 80 percent of Republicans and roughly 65 percent of people who declined to associate themselves with either party.

The poll’s crosstabs also showed the view of conservative, “moderate,” and liberal likely voters.

Liberal men split 54 percent to 39 percent in support of the corporate inflow, while liberal women split 39 percent to 40 percent against the inflow. Twenty-one percent said they were “not sure.” That is a 15 percent sex gap with liberals.

Moderate men split 35 percent for the inflow, 53 percent against, while moderate women split 19 percent for the inflow, 69 percent against.

The numbers show how Democrat men have embraced extreme pro-corporate labor policies — long after GOP voters rejected President George W. Bush’s “Any Willing Worker” labor policy.

The poll also asked about attitudes towards corporate hiring of foreign workers for “construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and other service work.”

That question showed Democrat men somewhat closer to the mainstream.

The 1,250 respondents overwhelmingly opposed the unskilled inflow by 66 percent to 18 percent.

Democrat men opposed the inflow 59 percent to 29 percent, while Democratic women opposed the unskilled inflow by 54 percent to 23 percent. Twenty-two percent said they were “not sure.”

For years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and to the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

The multiracial, cross-sex, nonracist, class-based, and solidarity-themed opposition to labor migration coexists with generally favorable personal feelings toward legal immigrants and toward immigration in theory — despite the media magnification of many skewed polls and articles that still push the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.