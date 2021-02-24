Fry’s Electronics Stores Across the Country Shutting Down Permanently

Fry’s Electronics stores across the country are shutting down for good as the company is going out of business.

The company updated its website, so it now shows the following farewell message:

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders. The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.

KHOU reported the chain had already deleted its social media accounts.

Fry’s has more than two dozen stores across the U.S., including eight in Southern California, six in Northern California, eight in Texas, two in Arizona, and one store each in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon, KRON reported.

The first Fry’s location was opened in Sunnyvale, California, in 1985 by the three Fry brothers — Dave, John, and Randy — and Kathy Kolder.

The company catered to the “hi-tech professional,” selling more than 50,000 electronics in each store.