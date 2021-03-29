Chuck Schumer May Use Reconciliation Again amid Senate Gridlock

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asked the Senate parliamentarian if he can use the reconciliation process to circumvent Senate gridlock on an infrastructure bill.

Schumer, who used reconciliation to pass the partisan $1.9 trillion package, is reportedly trying to pass two more reconciliation bills.

If the scheme is authorized and approved on the Senate floor, Schumer may push a $3 trillion infrastructure bill.

According to Punch Bowl News, “Schumer hasn’t made any definitive decision whether to move forward with this ‘second reconciliation bill’ plan yet — and Republicans will go nuts if he does — but the New York Democrat wants to know if the option is available to him.”

“If Democrats are allowed to do so, there would have to be a floor vote on an amendment to the FY 2021 resolution. That may be problematic, especially if moderate Democrats look at this move as undermining the budget process,” the report says.

Additional Democrat agenda items that may benefit from reconciliation might include Medicare expansion, prescription drug price changes, and climate change initiatives, all of which have slim change of advancement while the Senate filibuster remains in place.