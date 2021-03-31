BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Lashes Out After Georgia Enacts Election Integrity Law

Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, joined on Wednesday the growing chorus of executives bashing Republican election integrity laws.

BlackRock controls over $9 trillion of financial assets, making it one of the most influential investors in the world. For the past few years, BlackRock has been pushing companies to adopt policies on climate change, race, and sex supported by the American left. It is one of the most important leaders of the Woke Capitalism movement.

A host of top business executives, including many based in Georgia, lashed out at the state’s new election integrity law on Wednesday.

In a message on Linkedin on Wednesday Fink said:

Equal access to voting is the very foundation of American democracy. While BlackRock appreciates the importance of maintaining election integrity and transparency, these should not be used to restrict equal access to the polls. BlackRock is concerned about efforts that could limit access to the ballot for anyone. Voting should be easy and accessible for ALL eligible voters. Voting is not just a right, but a vital component of civil activity. We should encourage all eligible voters to play this essential role in our democracy.

In a statement Wednesday to CNBC, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defended the law and criticized the chief of Atlanta-based Delta, Ed Bastain, who had criticized the law.

“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” Kemp said. “Mr. Bastian should compare voting laws in Georgia — which include no-excuse absentee balloting, online voter registration, 17 days of early voting with an additional two optional Sundays, and automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver’s license — with other states Delta Airlines operates in,”