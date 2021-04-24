An anonymous donor has generously paid adoption fees for 21 pups living at a shelter in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to People, “The donor, dubbed Doge Community, won big using cryptocurrency Dogecoin and put $1000 of those funds toward the adoption fees of dogs that were currently ready to be adopted from Halifax Humane Society,” the shelter’s Community Outreach Director Barry Kukes told the outlet.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the organization shared photos of some of the dogs and thanked Doge Community for the gift:

UPDATE- All the dogs that were paid for have been adopted.A generous donor, Doge Community has paid the adoption fees… Posted by Halifax Humane Society, Inc. on Sunday, April 18, 2021

The nonprofit’s website said it serves more than 30,000 animals annually and exists to protect them from cruel, neglectful, and exploitative treatment. “It is the belief of the Society that all living creatures possess an intrinsic value, which is manifested in its creation. Further, the Society believes that mankind must become a responsible steward of animals which he has domesticated and brought under his control,” the site read.

According to WTSP, Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on an internet meme with the face of the Shiba Inu breed.

“Created as a joke in 2013, the cryptocurrency had never hit $0.01 until Jan. 2 of this year. Since then, it has skyrocketed and the price has soared more than 400% in the past week alone,” the article said. Kukes said the donor “did not adopt a dog, but is a dog lover and wanted to do something nice with her financial windfall from her Dogecoin investment.”