Nationwide Factory Expansion Confirmed in Richmond Fed Survey

Manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region of the U.S. improved in April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said Tuesday.

Unlike the surprisingly strong results from other regional Fed banks, however, the Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity composite index came in lower than expected at 17 in April, unchanged from March. Even still, the data confirms that the factory expansion seen in surveys by the New York Fed, Philadelphia Fed, Kansas City Fed, and Dallas Fed is continuing across the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which covers the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and most of West Virginia.

All three components of the headline index—shipments, new orders, and employment—remained positive. New orders rose to 16 in April from March’s 10. Shipments fell to 16 from 22. Employment fell to 19 from 22, indicating that manufacturers continued to add to their payrolls. But several respondents said they were having trouble finding workers with the required skills to fill jobs.

There are also signs that supply-chain disruptions, and possible inflationary trends, are still playing a role. The average growth rates of both prices paid and prices received rose in April. But growth of prices paid is still ahead of prices received, indicating manufacturing margins are being squeezed. Respondents said they expected price growth to slow in the near future.

“Survey responses indicated supply constraints, with the backlog of orders and vendor lead time indexes registering historic highs,” the Richmond Fed’s report said.

Future indexes for new orders and shipments improved, as well as expectations for employment, data from the report showed.