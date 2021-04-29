U.S. GDP Jumped 6.4%—Before the Biden Stimulus

The U.S. economy boomed in the first three months of 2021, as states eased restrictions on businesses and vaccinations left consumers and businesses more confident.

Gross domestic product, a measure of goods and services produced in the U.S. economy, climbed 6.4 percent on an annualized basis in the January through March period. Outside of the third quarter of last year, it was the fastest growth for GDP since the third quarter of 2003.

The Biden Administration’s American Rescue Act was not passed until well into March, so it likely played little role in the expansion in the first quarter. Of the authorized spending, very little of the direct stimulus payments would have entered the economy in the first quarter. And economists suspect that only a fraction of those stimulus payments would have been spent in the first few weeks.

The Trump administration’s stimulus checks, sent out in December, probably did fuel some of the growth. But far more important was improved consumer and business optimism and the easing of restrictions that had repressed business activity.

Personal consumption expenditures soared 10.7 percent in the first quarter, largely driven by a 23.6 percent increase in spending on goods. Spending on durable goods, which includes cars, trucks and appliances, rocketed 41.4 percent. Spending on services grew by 4.6 percent. Consumer spending accounts for 68.1 percent of GDP.

Spending on services appears to be expanding in recent months, suggesting economic growth has further accelerated.

Investment in equipment rose 16.7 percent, a sign of business enthusiasm and a forward indicator of economic expansion. Investment in intellectual property rose 10.1 percent. Investment in housing jumped 10.8 percent. Investment in commercial structures fell 4.8 percent, perhaps reflecting harsh weather and a decline in office construction.

The PCE price index—the Fed’s favored gauge of inflation—increased 3.5 percent, a big increase from the fourth quarter’s rate of 1.5 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the so-called “core” PCE price index increased by a milder 2.3 percent, above the 1.3 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Imports, which diminish GDP, rose 5.7 percent, with imports of goods rising 6.5 percent and imports of services rising 6.7 percent. Exports, which add to GDP, fell 1.1 percent on global economic weakness.

Government spending rose 6.3 percent, including a 13.9 percent jump in federal government spending.