Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Party-Line Democrat Vote for Infrastructure Bill

Infrastructure spending is popular with American voters but the go-it-alone strategy advocated by some of President Biden’s hardcore supporters is not.

Fifty-three percent of Americans say they favor “a major plan to improve America’s infrastructure,” according to the latest poll from Rasmussen.

But only 29 percent favor the Democrats passing an infrastructure bill in a party-line vote. Sixty-five percent of likely voters say they support a bill that arose from a compromise between Democrats and Republicans.

Even among Democrats, a slim majority favor compromise over party-line voting, according to the poll. Forty-six percent said they support compromise and 45 percent said they support a party-line vote.

Even among Biden’s hardcore supporters, those who say they “strongly approve” of the president’s job performance, only 50 percent support a party-line vote. Only 32 percent of those who say they somewhat approve of Biden’s performance support a Democrat-only strategy.

At just 53 percent, the overall support for the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill is surprisingly weak, especially in light of the favorable language Rasmussen used to frame the question. Here’s how the question was framed:

“President Biden has proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes money for highways, bridges, trains, electric vehicles and other green energy projects. Do you favor or oppose a major plan to improve America’s infrastructure?”

Republic objections to the bill, however, have centered around the fact that it includes billions in spending that are not for projects that the public associations with improving America’s infrastructure. That suggests the public’s support for Biden’s proposal could erode if Republicans succeed in their message that this is a non-infrastructure infrastructure bill.