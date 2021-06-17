Watch Live: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Testifies to House

GOP legislators are grilling Alejandro Mayorkas, the nation’s homeland security chief, at the House committee on homeland security, while Democrats try to shift the focus away from the flood of wage-cutting labor into American’ jobs.

The questioning is part of the regular budget process.

Mayorkas is Biden’s border chief and heads the Department of Homeland Security.

In most prior hearings, ill-informed GOP legislators have not shown they understand Mayorkas’ plan to raise migration numbers.

Mayorkas supports the establishment’s traditional policy of extracting many migrant workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy — despite the harm done to working Americans and to heartland states.

For example, Mayorkas is helping economic migrants get jobs by letting them file for political asylum in the United States.

He is helping economic migrants stay in the United States by letting them use the same 2008 law — and new rules for refugees — to pull their left-behind children and spouses up into the United States.

He is helping teenage economic migrants walk into jobs via a side door created in 2008 law for victimized children.

Mayorkas is also using his parole power to invite lawfully deported migrants to rejoin their left-behind migrant children who are applying for asylum.

He is using the U Visa program to provide work permits and Social Security Numbers to migrants who say they were victimized by a crime in the United States.

When illegal migrants are caught near the border, Mayorkas uses his legal authority to send them back to the five-yard line in Mexico instead of flying them 2,000 miles back to Central America.

He is changing asylum rules to allow many more economic migrants to claim asylum by showing foreign governments do not protect them from criminals or spousal abuse.

However, some GOP members want to cooperate with Mayorkas and to import more cheap workers for use by American businesses.