Arizona Gov. Ducey Calls for the Resignation of DHS Chief Mayorkas

Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey is calling for the resignation of President Joe Biden’s border chief, one day after border officials admitted they allowed a record 117,000 migrants to enter the United States in August.

Ducey said in a Friday statement:

It is time for Secretary Mayorkas to resign, and for him to be replaced with someone who will tell the American people the truth publicly, stand up to the radical activists inside the Biden-Harris administration and once and for all end the crisis at the southern border. The safety of Arizona and our entire nation depends on it.

Ducey’s press statement referred to leaked August 12 comments from Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migration secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. Ducey’s press statement began:

Governor Doug Ducey today called for the resignation of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas following explosive leaked comments in which Mayorkas called the border crisis “unsustainable,” said “these numbers cannot continue” and said “if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose.” …. Mayorkas also said he was “very well” aware that portions of the border came close to “breaking” recently, according to news reports. “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it,” Mayorkas reportedly said.

The Fox News report only provided fragments of Mayorkas’s August 12 comments to border officers.

However, Mayorkas has repeatedly argued in public that he is trying to control the border crush by legalizing even more migration — even though that policy will allow U.S. employers to hire more low-wage migrants instead of Americans, and will allow landlords to rent more housing to groups of migrants at inflated prices.

At his August 12 press conference, for example, Mayorkas said:

In the coming days, our department will announce that we are making changes and improvements to how we process asylum claims. We continue to rebuild our immigration system to ensure fairness and promote equity.

The reference by the Cuban-born Mayorkas to “fairness and … equity” refers to his pr0gressive policy of putting migrants’ interests ahead of Americans’ concerns. So far, Mayorkas has shown no concern for the many millions of Americans who are worried about their jobs and wages, their rents and schools, their children’s future, and their increasingly threatened political status in their own country.

Ducey’s statement continued:

Today we are seeing the truth of what’s playing out behind closed doors — what the federal government isn’t telling the American people. Chaos, dysfunction and a defeatist attitude has infiltrated the highest level of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This administration has completely lost control of the border. And with his comments, Secretary Mayorkas demonstrated that he fully understands the catastrophe playing out at the border, and yet he lacks the skill, ability and will to address it adequately. “The buck must stop somewhere. A defeatist is not what we need when it comes to fighting for border security. It is time for Secretary Mayorkas to resign, and for him to be replaced with someone who will tell the American people the truth publicly, stand up to the radical activists inside the Biden-Harris administration and once and for all end the crisis at the southern border. The safety of Arizona and our entire nation depends on it.

Ducey’s statement also included a record of his efforts to curb migration into his state:

Governor Ducey in April declared a state of emergency and deployed the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern border. The Governor also convened the State Emergency Council to immediately fund the mission with $2.5 million as well as $200,000 for county sheriffs. … In June, Governor Ducey and Texas Governor Abbott requested all U.S. governors send available law enforcement resources to the border. Governor Ducey joined 19 fellow governors in May calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to reverse their destructive border policies.

Overall, investors and business coalitions want to import more migrants — even impoverished, ill, aging, or criminal migrants — because the migrants spike consumer sales, boost rental rates, cut wages, minimize management hassles, and so raise profits and stock values. The migrants also serve as clients for Democrat-run welfare agencies, and eventually, as voters for Democratic candidates.

But migration damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, contradicts their political preferences, and fractures their open-minded, equality-promoting civic culture. Migration also widens the growing economic gap between interior states and coastal states.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.