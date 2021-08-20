Coronavirus Fears Surge Back to 2020 Levels, Putting Recovery at Risk

US President Joe Biden takes off his face mask he meets with NATO Secretary General during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. - The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and …
Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
John Carney

The share of Americans who say they are extremely worried about the coronavirus swelled in August, according to the lastest poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The percent who said they are extremely worried climbed from ten percent in May and June to 14 percent in July. In August, it soared to 22 percent.

The share who said they are very worried climbed from 11 percent in June to 13 percent in July. In August, this jumped to 19 percent.

Combined, 41 percent say they are extremely or very worried, the highest percentage since January and in line with pre-vaccine level of public fear.

An additional 29 percent say they are somewhat worried, up two points from a month ago.

The share saying they are not worried at all fell from 20 percent in June to 16 percent in July to nine percent in August. The “not too worried” share has declined from a high of 34 in June to 21 percent in August.

The latest poll numbers come from a survey taken between August 12 and August 16.

DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 19: Rita Schwartz wears a face mask during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on August 19, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. The fair, which runs from August 12-22, typically draws between 80-100,000 people each day. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rising fear of the virus is likely to send the economy sputtering. Bank of America economists wrote in a note Friday that consumer behavior was shifting in response to the rise in infections due to the Delta variant.

The bank’s credit and debit card data show that leisure services spending—defines as spending on airfare, lodging, cruises, restaurants/bars and entertainment—has been slipping since the first week of July, when coronavirus fear was at a much lower level. At this extremely elevated level, it is likely that the decline in spending on face-to-face services and leisure activities will accelerate.

Students wear facemasks and stand in a social distance on their first day of school after summer vacation at the St. Lawrence Catholic School in north of Miami, on August 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index plunged in early August by 11 points, the biggest drop in over 20 years.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.