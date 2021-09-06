Joe Biden Serves Sandwiches to Union Workers on Labor Day

President Joe Biden celebrated Labor Day by delivering deli sandwiches to union workers in his home state of Delaware.

According to the Associated Press, the president visited an event orchestrated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 in New Castle, Delaware, where he served sandwiches from Capriotti’s, a Delaware restaurant chain founded in 1976.

“He shook hands and chatted with the group of mostly men, who were clad in jeans and union T-shirts,” reported the AP. “Biden spent several minutes chatting with the union members in groups before telling them, ‘C’mon, let’s go get something to eat.'”

Biden later told a union member’s mom that he has been a proud supporter of the union since he was first elected to public office in the 1970s. The IBEW endorsed Biden for president during the 2020 election, hailing him as a strong protector of workers’ rights and the man to fight climate change: