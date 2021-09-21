Pro-amnesty Democrats and their pro-migration corporate allies are exploiting the media uproar over horse-mounted officers at the border to demand even easier migration into the U.S. economy.

“We’ve all seen these horrible images coming from our southern border … Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a September 21 floor speech — just one day after he insisted that employers need more migrants.

“The images turn your stomach — it must be stopped, this kind of violence,” he continued, just before demanding the anti-epidemic 2020 Title 42 border rules be lifted to let migrants enter the United States:

So I urge President [Joe] Biden and Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws. We must allow asylum seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry, and be afforded due process [in the United States]… the horrible treatment of these innocent people who have come to the border must stop immediately.

.@SenSchumer: "I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions…We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws." pic.twitter.com/hf1uT6YwtX — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2021

According to NBC News:

The Department of Homeland Security document also said the DHS Office of Professional Responsibility, the agency’s internal watchdog, is investigating an incident in which a Border Patrol agent on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, grabbed a Haitian migrant by the shirt.

Many of the Haitian migrants have trekked up from the Darian Gap jungle in Panama, where many migrants are killed or raped by bandits.

In 2021, almost one million migrants have been turned away at the border by the Title 42 rules established by President Donald Trump in 2020. Without the rule, Biden’s deputies would have likely allowed them into the United States, where they would have pressured down wages, pushed up rent, and crowded the K-12 schools needed by the children of blue-collar Americans.

Nonetheless, Biden’s deputies are expected to allow roughly two million migrants — including many of the Haitian border crossers — into the United States in 2021. The inflow will deliver one migrant for every two Americans born during the year.

The videos are “deeply troubling, including the inappropriate use of what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers on horseback to intimidate migrants,” said a September 30 statement by House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi. “Any acts of aggression or violence cannot be tolerated and must be investigated.”

“What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday.

“If [border agents] cannot physically detain or deter illegal aliens, you are ceding the immigration laws to the individual illegal alien,” countered Robert Law, the director of regulatory affairs and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies.

By denouncing border officers’ routine enforcement of the nation’s popular border curbs, “you’re turning Border Patrol agents into the equivalent of Walmart greeters, or as tourist guides directing the illegal aliens on their way into the interior of the country.” he told Breitbart News.

The horse controversy is intended to distract the public from the obvious chaos caused by Biden’s loose border policies, Law said:

The entire thing is completely manufactured and it’s orchestrated … [by] this perverse coalition of anti-borders left and cheap-labor right who all work off at the same talking points and they go on the same cable shows, and they get written about the same media outlets, and they repeat the same lie over and over and over and over again.

The pro-migration progressives are eager to lash the U.S. border officers, Law said, even as they also cover up the deaths, rapes, and harms caused to the migrants during their long treks to the side-doors that leftists are opening at the U.S. border:

They would rather criticize the hardworking, patriotic career Border Patrol agents than ever say something negative about the cartels and the coyotes who are involved in this very dangerous and very cruel, [migrant-]smuggling operation … Those [border agents] are being portrayed today as the villain, not the cartels and the coyotes who are smuggling these people for exorbitant fees, and are using them as a distraction mechanism to flood our country with drugs that are killing many thousands Americans.

The Democratic politicians’ statements match the language and demands pushed by Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors. The group is pushing for greater immigration of migrant consumers, workers, and renters.

“The horrible treatment of Haitians and other predominantly Black people seeking asylum—including the awful violence inflicted upon them by Federal agents … is an urgent failure that demands immediate action,” said a September 20 statement FWD.us. The statement continued:

Title 42 was wrong in 2020. It is wrong today in 2021—and it is wrong for the Biden administration to appeal the decision declaring Title 42 last week and use this as a pretext for ramping up deportation flights of thousands of Haitians seeking asylum.

Zuckerberg’s FWD.us is funding many pro-migration and pro-amnesty groups around the United States. It is also playing the leading role in pushing the Senate to include multiple amnesties in the pending $3.5 trillion budget bill. That plan was damaged September 19 when the Senate’s debate referee, the parliamentarian, ruled that the amnesties cannot be included in a budget bill.

Our statement…I hope you will click and read. https://t.co/VQG2lhPu1w — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) September 21, 2021

The FWD.us membership of West Coast investors is pushing for the amnesty because they stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and room-sharing renters. The network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats not to talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated and steered coverage by the TV networks and the print media.

The establishment’s media is protecting Biden because his border policies make the establishment look bad, said Law.

They are using the border enforcement videos “to help shift the narrative,” from the chaotic Haitian landing, he said. “You cannot distinguish the talking points of a liberal politician or a cheap labor business guy on cable news from what you see in a lot of [journalists’] print articles … They’re all on the same team.”

Many polls show that labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents. Migration also curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.