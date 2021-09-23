Joe Biden’s Envoy to Haiti Resigns amid Migration Chaos

President Joe Biden’s envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday as progressives loudly protest the administration’s two-faced, partial enforcement of border laws against Haitians crossing into Del Rio, Texas.

“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs,” said envoy Daniel Foote (pictured) in his resignation letter.

Foote is an employee in the Department of State. He announced his resignation even though Biden’s deputies are quietly releasing thousands of the Haitians who crossed into the United States at Del Rio,

Biden’s officials are obscuring the unpopular releases by showcasing the airborne deportation of a small share of the economic migrants even as the human tragedy drama on the border.

Biden’s deputies are accepting most of the Haitian family groups, while loudly deporting most single adults back to the impoverished and chaotic nation.

The administration’s two-faced policy is intended to reassure the swing-voting Americans who are worried by the chaos of open borders, but also to mollify the Democrats’ progressive wing.

That progressive wing combines a globalist desire for mostly open borders with an identity politics claim that each national or racial bloc has an equal right to walk into the claimed “Nation of Immigrants.”

But the two-faced Biden policy is giving pro-migration groups — and many progressives — the career opportunity to claim racism because some Haitians are excluded while Biden continues to bring in many Afghans and South Americans.

“What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery,” claimed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on September. 22.

She spoke after cameras showed horse-mounted border officers trying block the crossing of single Haitian adults into the Del Rio landing in Texas.

The officers locked the adults while allowing Haitian women and children over the river and into the United States:

“This is why your country’s shit, because you use your women for this!” — mounted Border Patrol officer to Haitian migrant he was riding down, as he sheltered with his family. One of the scenes we saw on the Rio Grande. Watch our video: Full report:https://t.co/V4KeMobCfs pic.twitter.com/UdUcC7B5IS — John Holman (@johnholman100) September 20, 2021

Biden’s chaotic migration policy is also worsening chaos and poverty in Haiti, as well as in Mexico and many other countries.

Foote announced his resignation as the repatriations back to Haiti are also threatening to set off dramatic protests in the poor country:

The scenes of Haitian migrants returned to Port-au-Prince from the US/Mexico border depict a collective international failure. https://t.co/uJmqFmrBbq — José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) September 22, 2021

Biden’s two-faced border policy is threatening the Biden administration partly because it has triggered an avalanche of poor people who are trying to reach the partly opened U.S. borders before Americans public opinions forced Biden to shut the doors.

Biden admitted on September 21 that the U.S. border with Mexico has slipped out of control under the watch of pro-migration zealot Alejandro Mayorkas.

The admission came when he answered a reporters’ shouted question: “Mr. President, what is your reaction to the images coming from the southern border? ”

“We will get it under control,” Biden replied testily.

Amid the chaos, Biden’s polls are falling, and his push for an amnesty is hitting roadblocks in the Senate.

The Democrats’ pro-migration wing is not populist. It is bankrolled by wealthy donors, including the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative that dispenses hundreds of millions of dollars earned via Facebook.

For example, the Haitian Bridge pro-migration advocacy group is helping the released Haitian migrants travel north from the border. The group has received at least $170,000 from Zuckerberg’s fortune.

This 2021 push for migration and amnesty is led by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us network of coastal investors.

They stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and room-sharing renters.

Their network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats not to talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.