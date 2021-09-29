DHS Mayorkas’ Loose Border Chokes Joe Biden’s Poll Ratings

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings on immigration have crashed, according to a poll of Texas voters by Quinnipiac.

The September 24-27 poll of 863 registered voters showed that Biden’s immigration ratings have plunged to 20 percent approval, with 71 percent disapproval.

Much of the credit for the poll damage should be shared with Biden’s own border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. The poll was taken as the TV networks showed how Mayorkas’ welcome for migrants helped cause the landing by 30,000 migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

In June, 29 percent of registered Texas voters backed Biden’s loose-border policies, according to a prior Quinnipiac survey.

The brutal Quinnipiac ratings are a huge contrast from industry-funded, pro-amnesty, rose-tinted push polls used to promote the pending amnesties in the U.S. Senate.

For example, a September 1 survey by the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) claims that roughly 75 percent of voters support the amnesty proposals in the Democrats’ budget-reconciliation spending bill.

The push poll is intended to prod two Democratic Senators in Arizona — Sen. Krysten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly — into voting for the Senate’s draft amnesties and immigration expansions. ABIC was formed by business leaders in healthcare, real estate, construction, and energy.

The ABIC poll was funded in cooperation with Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors. “If you look at these polling results, you talk to business leaders, you talk to folks who are directly impacted — DACA recipients in Arizona — it’s an easy call, and I’m quite confident about where both senators are going to end up,” claimed Todd Schulte, the head of Zuckerberg’s FWD.us.

The pol is also intended to reassure potentially hesitant Democrats, such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

But the Quinnipiac poll showcases the political damage inflicted by Biden’s invite to migrants.

For example, 78 percent of independent voters disapprove of Biden’s border policies, while just 13 percent support those policies.

Only 26 percent of Taxes Hispanics support those policies, while 66 percent disapprove.

Only 33 percent of blacks support his border policies, the poll said.

Biden’s border policies have only 52 percent support from Democrats.

Graphic source: Quinnipiac

In 2014, Democrats lost five Senate seats after they pushed the 2013 “Gang of Eight ” amnesty, which FWD.us also insisted was very popular.

The Quinnipiac poll also showed 51 percent support for building a border wall.

The poll also showed 57 support for the repatriation of Haitian migrants after they crossed into Del Rio. The repatriation was backed by 52 percent of Hispanics, 34 percent of blacks, 61 percent of women, 54 percent of independents, and 44 percent of Democrats.

Biden’s border policies have helped to drag down his overall ratings.

Overall, Texas voters gave Biden a 32 percent approval rate, down from 45 percent approval in June, according to Quinnipiac. His overall disapproval rate has climbed from 50 percent in June to 61 percent.

Since April, public opinion has shifted 17 points against Biden’s loose migration policies, according to polls by Morning Consult for Politico. An August 28-30 poll of 1,997 registered voters shows Biden with 55 percent opposition and just 36 percent support. In a similar April, Biden had 45 percent opposition and 43 percent support on immigration.

This 17-point shift is echoed by other negative polls in August — and it may upset the Democrats’ plan to rush four massive, wage-cutting amnesties through the Senate in the fall.

The Quinnipiac poll is the first poll of Biden’s immigration ratings after the Del Rio chaos.

The Democrats’ support is likely to fall even further if GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy stresses the pocketbook impact of rising migration. Those dinner-table issues include declining wages, spiking rents, and the continued shift of investment and housing wealth from low-migration heartland states to the high-migration, high-wealth coastal states.

Republicans are learning to make that pocketbook pitch.

“Democrats in Congress would rather ignore [President] Joe Biden’s humanitarian disaster than give up their dream of open borders,” said a September 25 weekend Republican Address by Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM). She continued:

But Americans won’t be distracted, not by the media, or the radical left. We stand for our workers. We stand for law enforcement. We stand for safe communities. We stand for borders. We stand for America.

McCarthy tweeted the Herrell message on the 25th — and then retweeted a September 28 tweet from Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) that spotlighted the amnesty’s danger to Americans’ ability to earn a living:

Washington Democrats set aside over $100 billion in their reconciliation bill to grant amnesty to over 10 million illegal immigrants, making them eligible for federal benefits and putting them into direct job competition with American workers. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) September 28, 2021

For many years, the donor-funded GOP leaders, including McCarthy and Rep. John Katko (R-NY) — and their staff — have downplayed the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans’ communities. One reason for this policy is to avoid making any campaign promises on immigration that would be opposed by the donors.

Instead, the GOP tries to spin up the turnout of its base voters by spotlighting the non-economic aspects of the migration problem, including crime by migrants, border chaos, and drug smuggling.

Migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, equality-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

This push amnesty is being led by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us network of coastal investors who stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and urban renters.

The network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats to not talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.