Toy Company CEO Warns Supply Chain ‘Crisis’ will Delay Holiday Shopping

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, toymaker Basic Fun! CEO Jay Foreman warned that a supply chain “crisis” will delay holiday shopping.

A transcript is as follows:

SANDRA SMITH: What is this looking like? Are store shelves going to be empty on Christmas? What are you seeing with your company?

JAY FOREMAN: What we’re seeing is not necessarily that there will be no goods in the stores — there will be merchandise to buy — the top five to ten things on your list — are going to be in much shorter supply than other products that are going on the shelves. As it was suggested earlier, start to put your Christmas list together earlier, get those must-have things now because they will be in short supply. We’re seeing a shipping crisis like we’ve never seen before from where the goods are produced, to the ports, rail lines and trucking likes. It’s not going to get any better for the next eight or ten weeks.