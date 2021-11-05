Stephen Miller: Democrats’ Bill Funds Migrant’s Child Smuggling

The Democrats’ $4 trillion spending bill uses Americans’ money to fund the cartels’ illegal migration, immigration expert Stephen Miller told Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in a November 5 conversation.

Miller said the bill — which may be voted through the House on Friday, November 5, allows:

People to get [child] tax credits if they’re here illegally. And that really is so radical. Think about that. You have people today in, say the Northern Triangle — Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala — weighing whether to come into the country illegally. They’re thinking about, “Well, I have to pay a smuggler $6,000 or $7,000: I don’t want to do it.” Now the calculation is “Oh, this is great. If I have four young children and I pay a smuggler $7,000, my first year here I can get $14,000 in tax credits from Uncle Sam! That will pay for the cost of the smuggling, plus we’ll have an extra $7,000 left over. These should be called “Tax Credits for Smugglers.” This is in the bill. It’s just mind-boggling to me …. [it] defies reason and common sense.

The complex child support payment program that is in the Democrats’ spending plan — the Build Back Better (BBB) bill — seems tailored for illegal migrants, said Steven Camarota, the chief researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies.

For example, he said, the bill offers the child support payments to parents whose children do not have Social Security numbers, and to those who cannot legally show they worked during the year.

The plan likely will deliver $11 billion in payments to poor illegal migrant parents who arrived in 2021 or earlier, and about $5 billion per year afterwards, he said.

The initial payments are $3,600 per child in the first year. The payments will drop to about $2,000 per child, up to age six.

The giveaway also reopens the door to mass fraud by migrants who have already committed immigration crimes, Camarota said in a statement:

In addition to its direct costs, the elimination of a SSN requirement would seem to be an invitation to fraud, as tax filers now simply need to provide a name and date of birth for a child. A 2011 report showed that illegal immigrants received more than $4 billion in payments from refundable tax credits. At that time no Social Security Number was required. Partly in response to a 2011 Inspector General for Tax Administration showing that illegal immigrants made extensive use of tax credits, Congress included provisions in both the 2015 PATH Act and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designed to curtail in part illegal immigrant receipt of such programs. This included the requirement that the qualifying child have a SSN. The BBB effectively undoes those changes permanently. Fraud may be even worse under the BBB because unlike the old [welfare system], the new program also has no work requirements, which means recipients no longer needed to show any record of employment.

The payments “do defy any sort of reasoning when you look at … preserving this country, and our freedoms and our sovereignty,” Blackburn told Miller.

The bill also supercharges the inflow of chain-migrants into American communities, and rewards the Fortune 500 CEOs who recruit foreign graduates instead of American graduates.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

Labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents. Migration also curbs Americans’ productivity, and widens regional wealth gaps. Migration also shrinks their Americans political clout, radicalizes their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture., and give the establishment an emotional excuse from the difficult task of aiding poor, ill0educated and addicted Americans.