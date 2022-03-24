Drivers waited in line Thursday for free gas in Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson’s second giveaway as a plurality of Americans blame the Biden administration for steep prices.

“On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents had the chance to get free fuel at nearly 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rule applies as before — $50 per person until the money runs out,” WGN 9 reported.

Folks line up and receive free gas in Evanston this morning courtesy of Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway. @chicagotribune pic.twitter.com/FpBBJAJcv2 — Stacey Wescott (@StaceyWescott1) March 24, 2022

Last week, businessman and philanthropist Wilson announced plans to give away $1 million worth of fuel in Chicago.

Although cars were not allowed to begin forming lines overnight and were supposed to take their places at 6:30 a.m., the rule did not prevent some residents from getting there early.

Video footage taken in the early morning hours showed numerous cars waiting for their turn at the pump, and WGN 9 said the giveaway rules were drivers were not allowed to line up overnight, a sticker was required, there was one entry and exit point, and gas containers were not allowed:

“Cars started getting in line around 5:30 a.m. in Gage Park near 52nd Street and Western Avenue. A line was also seen at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue,” the outlet said.

More photos showed lines of cars and citizens filling gas tanks:

Vehicles have lined up once again Thursday morning for another gas giveaway from businessman and mayoral candidate… Posted by The Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a plurality of Americans are placing blame on President Joe Biden’s administration for the rising gas prices, according to a recent Emerson Polling survey.

“Biden has long refused to take responsibility for skyrocketing gas prices, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as gas and oil companies,” Breitbart News reported.

Outside one of the gas stations, Wilson told WGN 9 that if costs rose even more, “I may have to do this again.”

Wilson may do third gas giveaway if prices keep rising Willie Wilson said he just might do a gas giveaway for a third time if fuel prices continue to rise. https://bit.ly/3NfHRev Posted by WGN Morning News on Thursday, March 24, 2022

“Who knows, let’s see how it goes. If it goes up higher and I’ve got a few more dollars, I’ll come and do it again,” he added.