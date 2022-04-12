Sixty-nine percent of voters disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling 40-year-high inflation, a Sunday CBS poll revealed.

Just 31 percent approve of Biden’s management of the inflated prices that will reportedly cost consumers an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month.

According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, inflation cost consumers $3,500 in 2021, impacting low-income families the hardest.

Among the respondents’ top economic concerns were: 1.) Inflation and rising costs of goods and services (86 percent), 2.) Gas prices (82 percent), 3.) Shortages of products and services (69 percent), 4.) Don’t trust the Biden administration 50 percent).

The poll results are the continuation of a long-running problem for the White House.

Biden’s administration has refused to take responsibility for inflation. For instance, what was once called “transitory” inflation is now “Putin’s price hike.” Before that shift, CNN labeled inflation “good,” which the Washington Post quickly reframed as “corporate greed.”

“We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s price hike, and we expect a large difference between core and headline inflation reflecting the global disruptions in energy and food markets,” Psaki claimed on Monday.

But not everyone simply believes the White House’s claims. Punchbowl News, a left-leaning publican, said many other variables are impacting inflation, including “the Federal Reserve’s push to raise interest rates to counter inflation, slumping auto sales, Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities further stressing already stressed-out supply chains.”

The massive inflation is worrying some economists who believe a recession may occur in 2022 or 2023. Deutsche Bank economists predict a recession within the next two years.

Rising costs on the American worker is damaging the Democrats’ hopes for 2022. Seventy-five percent of swing voters in competitive districts say Democrats are “out of touch” with reality or “condescending” towards them, a March poll revealed.

The poll sampled 2,062 Americans between April 5-8, 2022, with a + / – 2.8 percent margin of error.