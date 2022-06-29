DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Jeered for Hiding His Role in Migrant Truck Deaths

President Joe Biden’s border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is hiding his role in the decision by 51 migrants to climb into a sealed trailer truck on their dangerous journey to U.S. jobs — even though his agency is intended to discourage illegal migration.

The 51 migrants died from overheating in the Texas sun, and Mayorkas’s passive-voice evasion was jeered by hundreds of Americans:

I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives. Far too many lives have been lost as individuals – including families, women, and children – take this dangerous journey. — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) June 28, 2022

Mayorkas refuses to enforce the nation’s immigration laws — such as the detention and deportation of illegal migrants. So he sought to pin the blame on cartels that help smuggle migrants, including the 51 migrants who died in the sealed truck in San Antonio, Texas.

Those migrants were rationally following the path of many prior migrants, who walked and drove through the many loopholes that Mayorkas has opened along the border.

But Mayorkas insists the blame lies with the cartels. He tweeted:

Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for the vulnerable people they exploit and endanger in order to make a profit. We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks.

Hundreds of respondents rejected his evasion of responsibility.

“Mayorkas, sorry my a-s,” responded JR Brumley. “if you would do your job things like this are unlikely to have happened. You and people like you are the root cause of this problem,” JR Brumley responded.

“It’s ON YOUR BACK,” Jed Peeples said.

“You are responsible,” said Stephen Miller, who helped former President Donald Trump sharply reduce border migration.

Media outlets are identifying some of the dead, who chose to travel through the dangerous paths enabled by Mayorkas:

Guatemala’s Canal 9 de Coatevision id’d 2 victims of the human smuggling tragedy in San Antonio. They said Carla & Griselda Carac Tambriz were looking for the American dream "however never imagined that, in the course, death would come in a tragic way.” https://t.co/ncE1hgjZPl pic.twitter.com/L3Si117CgB — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) June 29, 2022

“So stop promoting the journey and do something to secure your border instead of letting your new voters in!” Jeroen Van Cauwenberghe said.

“Words mean nothing, cannot bring back to life these dead bodies,” the @haifa Twitter account said. “the only solution is a BORDER that is secure and safe and NOT OPEN… can you do something about this. I don’t live in the USA but every country should have a strong BORDER ..we see the results of not having one!”

Don't Need your thoughts or prayers Build the wall 😡 — Fred21 (@Fred2118439121) June 28, 2022

“Stop inviting them in,” Cartman for Congress posted

“You’re not heartbroken and you’ll do nothing. Same shit, different day,” said Steve Mac.

Look in the mirror. Your policies create this. Shame on you! — SMR1128 (@SMR11281) June 28, 2022

“There’s no question that the smugglers are often the ones most immediately responsible, and they really are the scum of the earth,” Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies told Breitbart News on June 28. “The administration shares the responsibility for these deaths because it is luring illegal migrants to take these kinds of potentially fatal risks.”

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has extracted tens of millions of migrants and visa workers from poor countries to serve as legal or illegal workers, temporary workers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

This economic strategy of Extraction Migration has no stopping point. It is brutal to ordinary Americans because it cuts their career opportunities, shrinks their salaries and wages, raises their housing costs, and has shoved at least ten million American men out of the labor force.

Extraction migration also distorts the economy and curbs Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to use stoop labor instead of machines. Migration also reduces voters’ political clout, undermines employees’ workplace rights, and widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states.

An economy built on extraction migration also alienates young people and radicalizes Americans’ democratic, equality-promoting civic culture because it allows wealthy elites to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society.

The extraction migration economic policy is hidden behind a wide variety of noble-sounding excuses and explanations. For example, progressives claim that the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that Americans have a duty to accept foreign refugees, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations.

But the colonialism-like economic strategy also kills many migrants, exploits poor people, and splits foreign families as it extracts human-resource wealth from the poor home countries. The migration policy also minimizes shareholder pressure on companies to build up complementary trade with poor countries that would encourage migrants to stay in their home countries.

The polls show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

The opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that Americans owe to one another.