Dallas Fed’s Gauge of Texas Manufacturing Activity Unexpectedly Plunges

General business conditions for Texas manufacturers unexpectedly deteriorated in September despite an increase in factory output, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed Monday.

The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey’s index of general business conditions fell to a minus 17.2 from minus 12.9 in August. This is the fifth consecutive negative reading for the index.

This was worse than expected. Economists had forecast a minus 5.5 on the general business conditions index.

The deeper dive into negative territory suggests regional activity contracted at a faster pace in September than earlier this month.

The production index—a key measure of state manufacturing conditions—clumbed to 9.3 from 1.2. This suggests that output increased at a faster pace even though conditions were worsening.