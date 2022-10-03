UN Agency Calls Fed Rate Hikes an ‘Imprudent Gamble’

The Federal Reserve and other central banks are putting the world at risk of a global recession and prolonged stagnation by raising interest rates to tame inflation, a United Nations agency said on Monday.

The global slump would inflict “worse damage than the financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 shock in 2020, ” said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The agency estimated that a percentage point rise in the Fed’s target decreases economic output in other rich countries by half a percentage point. The output in poor countries falls by 0.8 percent over the subsequent three years.

The Federal Reserve has raised its targeted range for overnight borrowing between banks from between zero to 0.25 percent to three to 3.25 percent. The median projection of Fed officials has the rate rising to a range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent by year’s end.