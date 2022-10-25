Turkey Prices Set to Soar for Thanksgiving

Turkey prices are set to gobble up a bigger part of family budgets this Thanksgiving.

Farmers are grappling with inflation, drought, and avian flu, which could drive prices higher as Thanksgiving approaches, Fox Weather reported Thursday.

“There’s [sic] appears to be still some hangover from the avian influenza outbreaks that we had this spring, so total turkey production is down, and as a result, wholesale prices are up,” Purdue Univerity’s Dr. Jayson Lusk, who is a professor and head of the agricultural economics department, told Fox.

Lusk expects wholesale prices to rise to 30 percent higher than they were in 2021.

The avian flu outbreak that began in the spring is one ongoing challenge, along with drought conditions in much of the country.

“Corn and other turkey feed are highly dependent on weather extremes, and drought conditions can lead to a lack of production,” the Fox report said.

Meanwhile, one in five Americans are unsure whether they can afford the cost of Thanksgiving this year, according to a recent Personal Capital survey.

As Breitbart News reported:

The state of economic affairs in President Joe Biden’s America is affecting Americans’ holiday plans. According to the survey, one quarter of Americans are planning to skip Thanksgiving this year to save money, and one in five “doubted they would have enough money to cover the costs of Thanksgiving this year.” More specifically, one-third expect their 2022 Thanksgiving dinner to be “smaller,” and 45 percent, overall, said they are “financially stressed” by Thanksgiving.

Rising inflation in Biden’s economy is causing Americans anxiety when it comes to how they will afford to pay for things such as housing, food, and gasoline for their cars, the outlet reported October 10.

In addition, 93 percent of registered voters are worried about inflation and the state of the economy as they look toward the midterm elections, according to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Those are the two main issues for voters, and “eighty-one percent say President Joe Biden’s economy will be a ‘major’ factor in how they vote,” Breitbart News reported.