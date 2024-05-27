Less Than 25% Of Americans Rate Economy Positively

Americans’s view of the economy is getting even grimmer, with just 23 percent rating it as excellent or good, a decline from 28 percent in January, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The drop in economic optimism is most pronounced among Democrats, whose positive ratings fell from 44 percent to 37 percent. This change comes despite some signs of cooling inflation, which remains a significant worry for many.

Still, Americans are a bit more positive than they were a year ago, when just 19 percent rated the economy as “good” or “excellent.”

Inflation continues to dominate public concern, with 62 percent of Americans viewing it as a “very big problem.” This sentiment is widespread, cutting across various demographic and political groups. The Federal Reserve’s multiple interest rate hikes aimed at curbing rising prices have done little to alleviate public anxiety about the cost of living.

The survey also highlights deep partisan divides in economic perceptions and priorities. Republicans are particularly worried about illegal immigration and the federal budget deficit, alongside inflation. In contrast, Democrats are more focused on climate change, gun violence, and racism, reflecting a broader divergence in priorities.

Dissatisfaction with national conditions is widespread, with 78 percent of Americans expressing discontent. This pervasive unease extends beyond economic issues to encompass concerns about healthcare, education, and government effectiveness. The survey’s findings suggest a general mood of discontent that could influence political dynamics heading into future elections.