Trump’s Lead on Economy Is Building in Pennsylvania and Arizona

When it comes to the economy, Kamala Harris is slipping even further behind Donald Trump in two of the presidential election’s most-contested battleground states, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

The New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena College polls of registered voters in the two states show that Democrat hopes that Harris would close the gap on economic issues—most frequently cited as the top priority by voters—have been dashed by widespread voter dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris policy and economic conditions.

In Arizona, twenty-four percent of voters say the economy is the most important issue deciding their vote in this election. That is followed by 18 percent who say immigration is the most important issue and 17 percent for abortion. No other issue reaches double digits. Four percent said inflation and the cost of living.

Fifty-eight percent of registered voters say they trust Trump to do a better job on the economy, compared with just 39 percent who trust Harris.

Many Democrats had predicted that as inflation slowed down this year and Joe Biden stepped aside, Americans would shift their concerns away from the economy or perhaps move toward Harris. Over the past two months, however, there has been no decrease in the importance of inflation for Arizona registered voters and support for Harris on economic issues has waned slightly.

Two months ago, the same polling showed Harris was favored on the economy by 41 percent and Trump by 55 percent. Last month, Harris had 40 percent support on the economy and Trump 57 percent.

The same story is unfolding in Pennsylvania. Two months ago, Harris was favored on the economy by 46 percent and she held that level last month. In the most recent poll, just 42 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania said they think she would do a better job on the economy.

Trump’s support, meanwhile, has been steadily climbing. In August, 52 percent of voters picked Trump on the economy, giving him a six point lead over Harris. Last month, Trump’s support wavered at 51 percent. The most recent poll, however, has Trump at 55 percent on the economy, giving him a 13 point lead over Harris.