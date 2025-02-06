End of an Era: Honeywell Announces Breakup Plans

Honeywell International Inc., one of America’s last industrial conglomerates, plans to split into three independent companies, mirroring the broader trend of breaking up sprawling industrial giants as investors push for a leaner corporate structure.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based firm announced Thursday that it will separate its aerospace and automation businesses, a move that follows its previously disclosed plans to spin off its advanced materials division. The breakup is expected to be completed in phases, with the advanced materials spinoff anticipated by early 2025 and the aerospace and automation split occurring in the latter half of 2026.

“The formation of three independent, industry-leading companies builds on the powerful foundation we have created, positioning each to pursue tailored growth strategies and unlock significant value for shareholders and customers,” said Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur.

The decision comes amid mounting shareholder pressure. In December, Honeywell disclosed that it was considering divesting its aerospace unit. A month later, activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management revealed a stake of more than $5 billion in the company and advocated for a breakup.

Honeywell has been on a strategic overhaul since Kapur took the helm in mid-2023. Over the past 18 months, the company has taken steps to streamline operations, including the pending sale of its personal protective equipment business and a series of acquisitions aimed at bolstering its core segments.

Honeywell’s history is marked by a series of strategic mergers and expansions that have shaped it into a global industrial powerhouse. The company traces its origins to 1885, when Swiss inventor Albert Butz founded the Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator Company in Minneapolis, pioneering early automatic thermostat technology. By 1927, Butz’s business had merged with the Honeywell Heating Specialty Company, founded by Mark Honeywell in Indiana, creating the Minneapolis-Honeywell Regulator Company—the foundation of today’s Honeywell.

Over the next several decades, Honeywell expanded into aerospace, industrial automation, and defense technologies, particularly during World War II, when it became a key supplier of precision instruments and military systems. The postwar period saw further diversification, including a move into computing in the 1950s and major defense contracts in the Cold War era.

One of the biggest turning points came in 1999, when Honeywell merged with AlliedSignal, a major aerospace and chemical conglomerate. Though AlliedSignal was technically the acquirer, the combined company retained the Honeywell name due to its brand strength. This merger solidified Honeywell’s position as a leader in avionics, automation, and performance materials.

In recent years, Honeywell has streamlined its focus, shedding consumer-facing businesses like home heating and transportation systems. Its latest move to break up into three separate companies reflects a broader trend of industrial giants dismantling their multi-industry empires in favor of more specialized, agile firms.

The stock market reacted coolly to the announcement, with Honeywell shares falling nearly 5.6 percent on Thursday.